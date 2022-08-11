Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: List of winners from season 1 to 9 [Photos]

Mumbai: After a hiatus of almost five years, the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return on screens with its 10th season. Fans are excited for the new edition that will feature A-list actors from the television industry grooving to the beats of their choreographers. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi will be seen hosting the show with with Maniesh Paul as the host.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is the Indian adaptation BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars. The first four seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa were aired on Sony TV. From its fifth season it has been airing on Colors TV. The first season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa premiered on 7th September 2006.

As the reality show audience is eagerly waiting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s premiere, let’s quickly have a look at the winners of past seasons (season 1 to 9).

List of winners from season 1 to 9

Mona Singh — Season 1

Prachi Desai — Season 2

Baichung Bhutia — Season 3

Meiyang Chang — Season 4

Gurmeet Choudhary — Season 5

Drashti Dhami — Season 6

Ashish Sharma — Season 7

Faisal Khan — Season 8

Teriya Magar — Season 9

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Meanwhile, the celebrity contestants who are set to take part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are — Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, among others.