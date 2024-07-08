Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves confidence motion in assembly

Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto allotted one hour for debate on the confidence motion.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th July 2024 11:48 am IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren with Congress in-charge of Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir during a meeting with MLAs and other leaders ahead of the special session of the Legislative Assembly, in Ranch, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday moved a confidence motion in the state assembly.

Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto allotted one hour for debate on the confidence motion.

JMM, Congress, and RJD legislators expressed confidence in successfully clearing the floor test but BJP said it would not be easy.

MS Education Academy

Soren was sworn in as the chief minister on July 4, a day after his predecessor Champai Soren stepped down from the post.

Also Read
Committed to create employment opportunities in Jharkhand: Soren

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the chief minister, shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

The current strength of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is 76. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has handed over a support list of 44 MLAs to the Governor when Hemant Soren staked his claim to form the government on July 3.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th July 2024 11:48 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button