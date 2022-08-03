Jharkhand crisis: Delhi police stops West Bengal CID team from conducting raid

Delhi police on Wednesday stopped the West Bengal CID team from conducting a search and raid related to the Jharkhand cash controversy case. The team was stopped despite carrying a court warrant.

It is related to the case wherein West Bengal Police nabbed three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand with a huge amount of cash in Howrah.

The apprehended legislators include Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira. The huge cash was recovered from their cars in Howarah on Saturday evening.

They have told the police that the cash was meant for purchasing sarees from the renowned wholesale market at Burrabazar in central Kolkata.

After the incident, Congress suspended the MLAs. The party also alleged that ‘operation lotus’ stands exposed, which is meant to topple the alliance governments in the state.

Jairam Ramesh had tweeted, “The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo”.

The BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 30, 2022

Now, the latest standoff between the West Bengal CID team which is investigating the case, and the Delhi police may trigger controversy.