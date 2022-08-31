Jharkhand: Man pours acid on woman for refusing to speak to him

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st August 2022 12:32 pm IST
Jharkhand: Man pours acid on woman for not speaking to him
Representative Image

In yet another incident of stalking reported from Jharkhand, a man on Monday poured acid on a woman as she allegedly refused to speak to him.

The incident occurred in the Chatra town of Jharkhand when the accused identified as Sandeep entered Kajal, the victim’s house, and poured acid on her, while she was asleep beside her mother. Kajal suffered burns on half of her body and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Sandeep has been arrested and the investigation is underway.

It is to be noted that this is the second incident of stalking reported from Jharkhand after the death of a Class 12 student.

On August 23, a 19-year-old girl named Ankita Kumari set ablaze by her stalker, Shahrukh Husain, in Dumka, Jharkhand, succumbed to her injuries on August 28.

