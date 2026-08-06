Jharkhand: Mohd Imroze, accused of raping Dalit girl, lynched

Chatra (Bihar): A Muslim man was lynched by a mob on allegations of raping and confining a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Jharkhand‘s Chatra district on August 4.

According to Mohammed Sultan’s police complaint, who is the father of the deceased, Mohammed Imroze, an angry group of 100-150 people reached their home on Tuesday, August 4, and accused them of keeping the minor girl in their house.

When Sultan denied this, he was forcibly dragged out of his house, tied to a tree and assaulted.

Mohammed Imroze came to his father’s rescue; the angry mob attacked him with sticks and stones, gravely injuring him. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media where villagers drag the injured Imroze. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A Muslim man was lynched by a mob on allegations of raping and confining a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Jharkhand's Chatra district on August 4.



According to Mohammed Sultan's police complaint, who is the father of the deceased, Mohammed Imroze, an angry group of 100-150 people… pic.twitter.com/KT1AJi8bLd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 6, 2026

The accusations of alleged rape and kidnapping of the minor are yet to be confirmed as the medical report is awaited, The Indian Express reported. According to some reports, Imroze was jailed in 2023 in a rape case and was out on bail.

The minor girl in question allegedly went missing on Monday night (August 2) but was found the following day. She claimed she was confined at Imroze’s house, which subsequently led to the chain of events.

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Block Development Officer (BDO) Deolal Oraon said 10 people who were earlier detained in the lynching case are now in judicial custody. “The girl has been sent for medical examination, and the administration is awaiting the report before drawing any conclusions regarding the allegations,” the BDO was quoted by The Indian Express.

Siasat.com tried to reach the Chatra Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Tandwa) and the Tandwa Police Station but received no response.