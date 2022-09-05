Jharkhand Mukti Morcha wins confidence motion by 47 votes

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren-led government has won the trust vote which was tabled in the state Assembly on Monday by 47 votes. Meanwhile, BJP legislators staged a walk out amidst the motion.

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was “attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments” in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

It is to be noted that 81 members had voted in the special session.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a “civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections”.

Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.

The session has been called after the Jharkhand cabinet recently approved the motion to hold a special Assembly session on Monday. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs staying in Raipur resort flew back to Ranchi on Sunday to attend this special session.

Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies shifted their MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh last week amid fears of poaching from the BJP.

Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM.

The legislators spend the night at the circuit house and will depart at 10 am in the morning for a one-day session at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

