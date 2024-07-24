Jharkhand: NIA raids multiple locations of banned CPI (M), seizes Rs 36L

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted extensive searches at four locations in Jharkhand in a case relating to the arrest of CPI (Maoist) cadres and seizure of arms and ammunition.

The searches were undertaken at the premises of suspects at two locations each in Ranchi and Latehar districts, an official statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA had taken over the investigation of the case from Peshrar police station in Lohardaga district on June 14, 2022.

During the searches, an amount of Rs 36,30,000, along with incriminating posters, digital devices and various other documents were seized, it said.

The NIA had earlier filed supplementary charge sheets against 22 accused in the case. The accused were found to be working as OGWs (overground workers) of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, the NIA said.

Investigation had revealed that these accused had assisted members of CPI (Maoist) with logistics support and were also involved in channelising the levy and money extorted by the outfit’s armed cadres, it added.

