Jharkhand students to march towards Assembly over recruitment row

New Delhi: Student organisations in Jharkhand will march towards the State Assembly on Friday, August 7, as part of an intensified protest against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.

The “Vidhan Sabha March”, scheduled to begin at 11 am, has been called by the protesting students, who have appealed to aspirants from across the state to unite and participate in the demonstration.

The protesters are demanding that the JPSC and JSSC be made corruption-free and have urged the youth to join the movement to safeguard the future of job aspirants in Jharkhand.

The Assembly march comes as the agitation by students and job aspirants entered its 14th day on Friday, with the movement gaining widespread support from several student organisations across the state.

The protest, being held at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, witnessed the participation of representatives from multiple student groups, who extended solidarity to the agitating aspirants and reiterated their demand for transparency and accountability in the state’s recruitment process.

The protesters had earlier announced plans to gherao the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session. They have clarified that their primary demand is not the resignation of any individual but the cancellation of the allegedly tainted recruitment examinations and the constitution of a judicial inquiry.

Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Mahto continued his indefinite hunger strike, while fellow protesters remained at the demonstration site throughout the night despite persistent rainfall. The agitating students asserted that adverse weather would not weaken their resolve and vowed to continue their protest until concrete action is taken.

The protesters have also maintained that the movement is entirely non-political, stating that it is being sustained through voluntary support, with food and refreshments provided by local temples and social organisations.