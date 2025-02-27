Jharkhand: Violence erupts over flags, loudspeakers on Mahashivratri

Massive violence broke out early on Wednesday, February 27, between two community members during Mahashivratri celebrations at Hazarbag’s Ichak block in Jharkhand.

The violent clash reportedly erupted when one group installed a loudspeaker system with saffron flags on an iron pole near a local government-run school for minorities at Dumraon village.

According to the reports, a confrontation erupted when one group objected to the installation of saffron flags and loudspeakers near the school. The aggressive encounter quickly turned violent, with both sides throwing bricks and stones at each other.

20 injured, vehicles torched as violence escalates

During the clash, several vehicles were charred, including a car, six bikes, a scooter, and a bicycle. An auto-rickshaw standing on the road was overturned, and a bike was pushed into a well. Reports indicate that at least 20 people received injuries during the unrest. They were immediately rushed to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for medical care.

The situation brewed when Mahashivratri revellers were fixing a loudspeaker facing a govt-run school for minorities, which was adjacent to a place of worship, at Hindustan Chowk on Tuesday night, reported ToI.

To quell further unrest, armed forces, including 150 officers and deputy commissioner Nancy Sahay, were deployed at the scene to patrol overnight. The police official Sahay stated that significant property damage occurred.

On Thursday, February 27, Police authorities organised a peace committee meeting between the opposition groups. The police forces are reviewing the CCTV of the area to capture the perpetrators who initiated violence.

Meanwhile, authorities enforced prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) banning procession, assembly of more than five persons and carrying of arms, lathi, etc, in the area.

“We are viewing CCTV footages in the area to identify the perpetrators. Priority now is to douse the tension,” said another police official quoted by TOI.

Later on Wednesday evening, the Shivratri procession concluded peacefully under police supervision here.

#WATCH | Hazaribagh, Jharkhand | Early morning security visuals from the Ichak area of Hazaribagh district following yesterday's violent clash.



Assailants pelted stones and set multiple two-wheelers on fire over the use of sound system during Maha Shivratri celebrations in the… pic.twitter.com/Jy0xGcx1NX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2025

‘BJP is benefiting from this’, says Jharkhand’s Minister Irfan Ansari

Jharkhand’s Health Minister Irfan Ansari condemned the violence while describing the miscreants as antisocial elements in the community.

He specified that law enforcement agencies must take strict action to stop additional disturbances and shield young people in the area from extremist ideologies. “I have asked the ST to take careful action against the anti-social elements and individuals with extreme ideologies who are misguiding our youth, spreading hatred, and influencing them negatively,” he added.

In his statements, Irfan Ansari warned that opposition political parties, especially the BJP, are fueling and exploiting communal tensions for their political gain.

“The BJP gains from this situation, but our children will face detention in jail. Our administration will never permit such events to occur. We will not spare those who have taken the law into their own hands,” he said.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: On the Hazaribagh incident, State Health Minister Irfan Ansari says, "I have information on this matter, and I have spoken to the ST (Special Taskforce). Specifically, I want to say that in the areas around Hazaribagh, I have asked the ST to take careful action… pic.twitter.com/EjWKcD5hzi — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2025

‘Irfan Ji should apologize for the derogatory remarks against Hindus, ‘ says BJP MLA

While speaking on the clash in the Jharkhand Assembly, BJP MLA Amit Kumar Yadav stated, “…During the Shiv Ratri, a loudspeaker was being tied to a pole. During this process, members of a particular community started throwing stones”.

“After throwing stones, local vehicles such as bikes and tempos were also set on fire. Stones were also thrown at the administration. After this, the government should have taken steps to restore peace. I request that Irfan Ji, who is present there, should apologize for the derogatory remarks against Hindus,” he added, as reported by IANS.