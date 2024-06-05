Jharkhand’s lone transgender candidate gets fewer votes than NOTA

Dhanbad: Jharkhand’s lone transgender candidate from the Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat got fewer votes than the NOTA, according to poll results declared on Tuesday.

Sunaina Kinner had filed nomination papers as an Independent contestant from the seat, challenging heavyweight candidates of national as well as regional parties.

Kinner received 3,462 votes, while 7,354 electors chose the None of the above (NOTA) option.

“I am not bothered about votes I received. I am happy with the way the people accepted me as a candidate from the Dhanbad seat and showered their love and support on me. I will continue to work for my mission of extending services to the poor and needy and raising major issues such as unemployment, inflation and water crisis,” Sunaina said.

Twenty-five candidates were in the fray from the Dhanbad seat.

Kinner was not alone and 18 other independent candidates got fewer votes than NOTA.

BJP’s Dulu Mahto won the seat by over three lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival Congress nominee Anupma Singh.