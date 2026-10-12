Jignesh Mevani, others booked in Gujarat for obstructing police

Ahmedabad: An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and seven others for allegedly obstructing a police inspector, creating a commotion inside Pethapur police station and attempting to incite tensions between communities during the campaign for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections, according to the FIR.

The incident allegedly took place on October 8 after Yunus Parmar, the Congress candidate from Ward No. 4, was called to the police station for questioning following a complaint that he and his associates had threatened a BJP campaigner.

The Police Station Officer (PSO) of Pethapur police station confirmed that police registered an FIR against Mevani and others on Sunday night, October 11, and added that no one had been arrested.

According to the complaint filed by Police Inspector AM Desai, who is posted at Pethapur police station, BJP candidate’s campaigner Bhavesh Bhavsar was allegedly threatened by Parmar and his associates at Sanjari Park in Pethapur around 10 pm on October 8.

They allegedly warned Bhavsar against campaigning or entering the area and threatened him with dire consequences.

A written complaint was subsequently submitted to Pethapur police station against Parmar and unidentified associates, the FIR states.

Desai said that while questioning Parmar about the complaint as part of his official duty, Mevani and the other accused allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and entered the writer’s room of the police station.

They allegedly obstructed Desai from discharging his lawful duties, used abusive language, created a commotion and forcibly prevented the recording of Parmar’s statement, the complaint states.

The accused allegedly sat outside the police station with other supporters and raised slogans referring to the Thakor community.

The complaint alleged that the actions were intended to provoke people against the police and defame the force, thereby disturbing public peace and creating tensions between communities.

The FIR further alleges that the accused recorded the incident on a mobile phone and circulated the footage on social media with the intention of generating or promoting enmity between different communities.

It also alleges that their actions violated a notification issued by the Additional District Magistrate, Gandhinagar.

The case was registered on Sunday, the day voting was held for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections.

Mevani and seven others were booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction of a public servant, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace under sections 189(2), 191(2), 221, 351(2), 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.

GMC election in 11 wards concluded today.