Jilted UP woman re-enacts ‘Sholay’ on mobile tower

Police had a tough time bringing down the irate woman. When all attempts at cajoling failed, cops scaled the tower and brought her down safely several hours.

Published: 24th November 2023 9:12 am IST
Jilted UP woman re-enacts 'Sholay'
Maharajganj: The people of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh witnessed high dram — straight out of Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’ — when a 20-year-old woman scaled a mobile tower in Semra Raja village because her boyfriend was not willing to marry her.

The two have been in a relationship for two years but the man — a 24-year-old truck driver from the same village — was not keen on marriage.

The woman climbed the 50-metre-tall tower on Thursday and said she wanted the administration and the police to convince the man for marriage.

She also claimed that the youth had gone missing but his family claimed that he had left the village on his truck a couple of days ago to deliver a consignment in Nepal.

As the woman refused to climb down, a huge crowd gathered at the spot and hundreds of mobile phones recorded the high drama. Local WhatsApp groups were later flooded with pictures and videos

Traffic on the nearby highway was also disrupted briefly.

Police had a tough time bringing down the irate woman. When all attempts at cajoling failed, cops scaled the tower and brought her down safely several hours.

While the woman came down, her anger did not recede.

“She could only be pacified after an FIR was lodged against the man for “voluntarily causing hurt”, said circle officer Ajay Singh Chauhan, adding that necessary legal action would be initiated against the woman too.

