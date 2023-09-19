Jio AirFiber goes live on Ganesh Chaturthi

Delhi: As announced in its recently held Annual General Meeting, Jio has launched its all-new JioAirFiber (Wireless broadband) services on the occasion on Ganesh Chaturthi.

JioAirFiber goes live in 8 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

The telecom operator aims to address the untapped segment with a potential market size of over 200 million Indian homes. Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India.

What is Jio AirFiber:

JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to plug it in, turn it on, and that’s it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.

JioAirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access solution that brings clutter-free high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to homes and offices. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed.

Providing physical last-mile connectivity often ends up taking a lot of time in most parts of our country and leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises, Jio said explaining the relevance of the AirFiber.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace.”

“With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home.”

Tarrifs for JioAirFiber starts at Rs 599 for a 30 Mbps speed connection and offering 550+ Digital Channels and 14+ OTT Apps and extends to JioAirFiber Max which offers 1000 Mbps speed connection at Rs 3999 with 550+ Digital Channels and 14+ OTT Apps. Plans are available in 6 month or I year options.

To get a Jio AirFiber connection, those interested can give a missed call to 60008-60008 through Whatsapp, visit Jio website, or a nearest Jio store.

Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 45 crore.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which enhances user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.