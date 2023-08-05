Major outage disrupts mobile calling in Hyderabad; users irked

Hyderabad: Call drops, weak signal, and poor voice quality have been irking mobile users in Hyderabad since afternoon on Saturday, August 5. The mobile users expressed their frustration over the network disruption, preventing them from making voice calls. The internet services, however, remain unaffected.

Taking to social media, several mobile user reported the prolonged mobile network outage and expressed frustration. They urged the authorities to restore the networks immediately.

Acknowledging the issue, the authorities from Airtel and Jio said that they were working tireless to restore the services. However, no official communication has been issued so far.

As the affected operators tried to connect through alternative carriers, all mobile network were strained due to the congestion.

