Major outage disrupts mobile calling in Hyderabad; users irked

Hyderabad: Call drops, weak signal, and poor voice quality have been irking mobile users in Hyderabad since afternoon on Saturday, August 5. The mobile users expressed their frustration over the network disruption, preventing them from making voice calls. The internet services, however, remain unaffected.

Taking to social media, several mobile user reported the prolonged mobile network outage and expressed frustration. They urged the authorities to restore the networks immediately.

@airtelindia The Airtel network in Hyderabad is completely down! I am unable to make or receive calls. This is the worst network experience ever. Please fix this issue as soon as possible. #AirtelNetworkDown #Hyderabad — Ganesh Kumar (@Ganneshk18) August 5, 2023

Acknowledging the issue, the authorities from Airtel and Jio said that they were working tireless to restore the services. However, no official communication has been issued so far.

@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence this is ur network in my location, for this do you need 15 days to solve if its 15 days better to port @reliancejio, as a postpaid customer so many years no priority to customer.#Telangana #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/PNK3joOeMG — The Rider & Trader (@rajeshsahu083) August 2, 2023

As the affected operators tried to connect through alternative carriers, all mobile network were strained due to the congestion.

Airtel and Jio network users facing call connectivity issue in #Hyderabad since this afternoon. — Siddhu Manchikanti Potharaju (@SiDManchikanti) August 5, 2023

Local authorities have urged people to use land-line and internet calling until the services are restored.