Jitan Ram Manjhi urges Rahul not to meet CM Nitish Kumar today

Nitish Kumar, during the winter session of Bihar Assembly, humiliated Manjhi in the Assembly on November 9.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th November 2023 1:13 pm IST
HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI)

Patna: Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Manjhi pointed out an incident where Nitish Kumar, instead of paying tribute to Late Mahaveer Choudhary, sprinkled rose petals on his son and current building construction Minister Ashok Choudhary.

While uploading a post on social media platform X, Jitan Ram Manjhi said: “On the day of the country’s first PM birth anniversary, I pay respect to him. I want to request Rahul Gandhi Ji to not to meet Nitish Kumar today as he may pay tribute to you instead of our first prime minister. The incident of Late Mahaveer Choudhary is known to all.”

MS Education Academy

Nitish Kumar, during the winter session of Bihar Assembly, humiliated Manjhi in the Assembly on November 9. He said that Manjhi became the chief minister due to his own “mistake and foolishness”. Kumar used unparliamentary language against Manjhi.

Also Read
Congress looks for Rahul footprint on MP assembly seats covered by his BJY

Following this, Manjhi claimed that Nitish Kumar not only humiliated him but he humiliated the entire Dalit community of Bihar.

Jitan Ram Manjhi has decided to do silent protest against Nitish Kumar. He will sit on the Dharna in front of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue at Patna High Court on Tuesday..

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th November 2023 1:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button