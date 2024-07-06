J&K: 4 terrorists, army soldier killed in 2 encounters in Kulgam

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th July 2024 9:25 pm IST
Srinagar: Four terrorists and an army soldier were killed on Saturday in the two ongoing gunfights between the security forces and the terrorists in Kulgam district.

Officials said that four terrorists have been killed in the encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in Chanigam village of Frisal area of Kulgam district while firing exchanges are still going on there.

“A terrorist commander is among the four terrorists killed in Chanigam village of Frisal area in Kulgam district where one terrorist is still engaged in firing exchanges with the security forces,” officials said.

In another encounter in the same district, one army soldier was killed in the initial firing exchange between the security forces and the hiding terrorists in Mudergam village of Kulgam district.

The encounter is still going on in this area as well, officials said.

