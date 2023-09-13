J&K: Arya Samaj school reopens after 35 years in Srinagar

The Arya Samaj Trust reopened one of its oldest educational institutions in the Downtown area of Srinagar City after 35 years. The historic school, which is located in the Maharaj Gunj, was shut down during the insurgency in the valley in the early 1990s.

After its closure, the school building was reportedly taken over by a local man who had established a private institute named Naqashabandi Public School on the premises. The school was reclaimed by J&K Arya Samaj Trust chairman Aurn Choudhary, along with a local businessman, after a prolonged legal battle.

The verdict was given in favour of the Arya Samaj Trust in 2022 despite protests by the students, studying in the private school and their parents.

According to a report published in Greater Kashmir, the private school’s principal, Samina Javed, who is also the manager of the institution, stated that the institution had been reopened at the same location, within the same building, under the same management.

The principal said that the school started its maiden session in April 2023, with an initial enrollment of 35 students up to Class 7. “We received students above Class 7 but referred them to JNV Rainawari,” she added.

The principal further claimed that Naqashabanid Public School management renovated the Arya Samaj buildings and made a considerable amount of effort to open the new school.

The private school is affiliated with the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE ) and falls under the jurisdiction of the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Rainawari, Srinagar.

All schools across India affiliated with Arya Samaj are known as Dayanand Arya Vidyalaya (DAV) or DAVP.