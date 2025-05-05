J&K BJP leader Ravinder Raina’s Instagram reel with Army soldiers sparks online outrage

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member and former party president of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, Ravinder Raina, posted a controversial Instagram reel with Indian Army soldiers, inviting strong condemnation from netizens.

The Instagram reel shows a smiling Raina marching in the snow in Kashmir, surrounded by around 10 Indian Army soldiers, with background music, Aarambh He Prachand, from the Hindi movie Gulaal and captioned, ‘Jai Hind’. His reel was posted over 12 hours ago and has 3k likes so far.

While his Instagram followers have shown support, Raina’s reel was widely shared on X, with many terming it theatrics.

Also Read Himanshi Narwal speaks for peace, faces a storm of online hate

Many denounce the misuse of the Indian Army, stating that the organisation has bigger things to do than assist the BJP leader in making reels. Some criticised him for making insensitive content at a time when the country was attacked by terrorists in Pahalgam, and diplomatic tensions are all time high between Pakistan and India.

Here are some reactions:

Who is Ravinder Raina

BJP leader Ravinder Raina was born in 1977 in Jammu’s Nowshera district. He graduated with a B.Sc. from Jammu University in 1999 and holds a postgraduate degree in International Law of Human Rights. He served in the Merchant Navy after qualifying the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam.

In 2010, Raina joined the BJP and eventually became the state president of the party’s youth wing. He also served as an RSS pracharak.

In 2015, Raina indulged in a fight with an Independent legislator, Sheikh Rashid, alleging the latter hosted a “beef party” outside the MLA hostel in Srinagar.