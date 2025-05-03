Himanshi Narwal speaks for peace, faces a storm of online hate

Himanshi Narwal, the newlywed who lost her husband, an Indian Navy Lieutenant, in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, is being subjected to online hate by right-wing supporters. Why? Because she appealed for peace and secularism.

On May 1, Himanshi, at a blood donation camp conducted on the birth anniversary of her husband, spoke to the media, where she urged her countrymen and women to follow peace and not target Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

“We don’t want people to go after Muslims and Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice. The people who have wronged him should be punished,” she had said.

Her statement comes amidst an increasing number of attacks on Kashmiri students and Muslims in the country, post Pahalgam.

However, what followed was a brutal online abuse with several posts supporting the far-right Hindutva agenda of ‘Akhand Hindu Rashtra’, belittling her.

From questioning her ‘dharma’ to her loyalty towards her deceased husband, the hate is unbearable and beyond reason.

From “Dear men, stay away from these woke JNU types. Her husband died for being Hindu, and she wants peace and secularism,” to “Shameful statement by her. It is his bad luck he married her,” the hate is unbearable and beyond reason.

Here are some reactions:

True spirit of fauji wife: letter to Himanshi

In response to the hateful campaign targeting Himanshi, daughter of India’s first Chief of Naval Staff and wife of a former Navy chief, Lalita Ramdas wrote a heartfelt letter expressing her support. She strongly condemned the online abuse and praised Himanshi’s courageous stand for peace.

“I am so proud of you,” Ramdas wrote, referring to a video of Himanshi speaking to the press. “Your strength, calmness, and conviction as you spoke out against the hate directed at Muslims and Kashmiris after the horrific killings in Pahalgam are truly inspiring, and urgently needed today.”

Ramdas went on to say that Himanshi represents the true spirit of a “Fauji wife,” standing by the values of the armed forces, the Constitution, and India’s secular ideals. “You have voiced what every thoughtful citizen of this country feels,” she added.

She ended her letter by urging people to carry forward Himanshi’s message of love, compassion, and secularism.

Pahalgam terror attack and aftermath

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people, including two international citizens, and injuring several others. Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. The area can be accessed either on foot or horseback.

Among the dead was a 26-year-old local Kashmiri pony walla who stood up to one of the terrorists and tried to snatch away his gun.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Muslims across the country are facing a disturbing wave of hostility and bigotry. Members of the community have allegedly faced hate speech, social boycott, physical attacks, attacks on shops, denial of medical treatment, and calls for sexual violence, particularly targeting Kashmiri female students, by Hindutva supporters and organisations.

In the last ten days, India has reported 64 hate speeches against Muslims across the country between April 22 and May 2.