J&K: Brief gunfight between security forces, terrorists in Doda

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2024 11:22 pm IST
Jammu: A brief gunfight took place between the security forces and terrorists in a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides took place in the Desa forest area.

Further details are awaited, the spokesperson said in a statement tonight.

However, security sources said a brief encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Bhagwah forest area around 7.45 pm.

The operation was launched on a reliable input about the presence of terrorists, sources said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon.

The firing lasted for a brief period, the sources said, adding the search of the area was suspended for the night and will be resumed in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

