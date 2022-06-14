J&K DGP reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The DGP directed placing all possible security arrangements of Base Camps and strengthening the communication network.

He stressed for effective and planned regulation of traffic management on national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal etc.

He emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology, including CCTVs, and drones to further augment the security at important Yatra locations and en route, and keep special focus on sensitive locations and base camps including parking places. He directed deployment of quick response teams to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims as and when required.

Stressing for coordination mechanisms and communication systems among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of army, CAPFs, police, and civil administration, the DGP said that close coordination is must for better results.

He directed for putting in placean effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. The DGP instructed the officers to regularly inspect the security and other necessary arrangements put in place for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The DGP emphasized that local andA highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to conduct smoothly the pilgrimage. He also reviewed the additional security measures being taken on the National Highway.

The DGP said that adequate manpower has been made available to the jurisdictional officers and reiterated that the identified routes of travel and movement, Do’s and Don’ts for the yatris, and helpline numbers should be made public and be circulated through every possible medium so that yatris could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly.