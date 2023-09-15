J&K: Another soldier killed as Anantnag gunfight enters day 3

Despite rain, security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area as the gunfight continues on third consecutive day

Kokernag Security Operation: Images from the standoff
A large number of troops deployed near the encounter site in Gadole forest area of South Kashmir's Anantnag District on Thursday (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

Srinagar: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on Friday.

Two days after an Army colonel, a major, and a DySP of J&K police were killed in the same gunfight, another soldier succumbed on Friday, taking the toll to 4.

“The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said.

The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

