J&K govt sacks 23 teachers engaged on unrecognised qualification certificates

Jammu: The J&K School Education Department on Sunday terminated the services of 23 teachers in Jammu division for getting jobs on qualification certificates obtained from unrecognised boards.

An Education Department official said that a committee was constituted to review the pending regularisation cases of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers.

“The committee members, in a meeting held on February 7, observed that 23 RETs of different districts of Jammu division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education, Jammu as these boards have not been recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

“The committee has recommended the termination of services 23 RETs immediately as they do not possess the requisite qualification certificates,” the official said, adding that in view of the recommendations of the committee, the Chief Education Officers concerned are directed to disengage the services of those 23 RETs immediately.

ReTs were employed through a special scheme to provide teachers in far-flung areas and villages where schools remained understaffed in J&K.

The scheme envisaged that local youth possessing required qualifications be engaged to teach in local schools in the rural areas.