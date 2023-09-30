J&K: Infiltration bid foiled on LoC, 2 killed

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

Based on intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, a joint operation was carried out by the Army and police in the Kumkadi area in the Machal sector.

“The operation is still in progress. So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, one Pakistan-made pistol, one pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site,” the police added.