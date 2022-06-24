JK LG inspects facilities on Amarnath Yatra routes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, in a day-long tour on Friday, visited both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes of the Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholder departments.

He also conducted on-site inspection of facilities on both travel routes and chaired review meetings at the base camps, to discuss lodging, health care, communication network, sanitation, water supply, weather forecasting, emergency response, fire safety, and all other basic necessities.

At Baltal, the Lt Governor inaugurated 70-bedded fully-equipped DRDO hospital for quality healthcare services to the Amarnath pilgrims.

The hospital, funded by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will house facilities like x-ray, general ward, OPD, ICU, oxygenated ward, pharmacy, laboratory, and ultrasound.

“Better coordination among various agencies is of utmost importance for better facilities, seamless journey and spiritual experience for Yatris. All the departments involved in Yatra management should ensure the best possible facilities as a high number of devotees footfall is expected for the annual pilgrimage,” the Lt Governor said.