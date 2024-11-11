J&K: Mehbooba writes to CM Omar for review of dismissal of govt employees

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ensure a “fair and thorough” review of cases of summary dismissal of government employees in Jammu and Kashmir by the Lieutenant Governor.

The provision empowers the president or the governor to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if satisfied that the person’s retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.

The PDP president said the “abrupt dismissal of government employees without due process – a pattern that started since 2019-has left many families devastated and, in some cases, destitute”.

“I propose the establishment of a review committee that can systematically reassess such cases,” she wrote in a letter to the newly elected chief minister.

The PDP president said the proposed committee could work towards re-evaluation of dismissals by conducting fair and thorough reviews of each case, allowing affected individuals or their families to present their side.

She cited the example of one Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was working as a Tehsildar when he was summarily dismissed from government service.

“Wani, a dedicated Tehsildar, faced dismissal under Article 311, arrest under UAPA, and years of incarceration before the courts ultimately acquitted him of all charges. Tragically, his ordeal led to serious health complications, and he passed away from a cardiac arrest on October 27, 2024.

“His grieving family – his wife and five children – now confronts not only the emotional loss but also significant bureaucratic delays in securing his pension and entitlements,” Mufti said.

She said the proposed committee should prioritise support for families in dire need, like Wani’s, ensuring swift financial relief and processing of entitlements.

She also called for policy reform recommendations on this matter.

The committee should “develop clear guidelines to prevent similar injustices in the future, mandating full inquiry and legal oversight before any dismissal action”, she added.

“The dismissal of individuals like Wani, without formal inquiry or a chance for defence, affects more than the individuals; it strains their families and creates an atmosphere of uncertainty for all government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing these injustices is urgent,” she said.