J&K: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns ban on Shab e Qadr prayers

Srinagar: The chief priest of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Thursday condemned the authorities’ decision to disallow Shab-e-Qadr prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in old Srinagar city.

In a post on X, the Mirwaiz claimed that the authorities have conveyed to the Auqaf Jama Masjid, the managing body of the historic mosque, that there will be no night-long prayers there in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“Conveyed to Auqaf by authorities, that on the highly revered night of LailaTul Qadr, when Muslims around the world supplicate and seek Allah’s forgiveness throughout the holy and blessed night, central #JamaMasjid Srinagar will be closed to the people and no shab or prayers will be allowed there.

“It is extremely regrettable and condemnable that the insensitivity of those in power will deprive tens of thousands of Muslims who for generations visit Jama Masjid on this night, of spiritual solace and worship, causing them and me great grief and dismay,” the Mirwaiz said in his post on the microblogging platform.