J&K: Police conduct searches against banned organisations in Pulwama

Srinagar: J&K Police said on Tuesday that they carried out searches at multiple locations in Pulwama district against the banned organisation JK Democratic Freedom Party, which is headed by senior separatist leader Shabir Shah.

Police said these searches at various locations across the district are part of an ongoing investigation into a case related to the proscribed JK Democratic Freedom Party.

“The searches were conducted in connection with Case FIR No. 04/2024 registered at Police Station Litter under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA Act. During the searches, police teams raided the premises of several suspects which including Owais Ahmed Malik, son of Mohammed Maqbool Malik, resident of Hakripora and Bashir Ahmed Azim, son of Ghulam Mohiudin Azim, resident of Mohalla Chatpora Pulwama, associated with the banned outfit,” police in a statement said.

It added that the ongoing investigation aims to dismantle the anti-national and separatist ecosystem by identifying and taking strict legal action against individuals involved in such activities.

“Pulwama Police assures that legal proceedings will continue and any individuals found to be supporting or indulging in unlawful activities will face severe action as per law,” police said.

Shabir Ahmad Shah, president of the banned JK Democratic Freedom Party, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the NIA in terror-related cases, including terror funding, inciting youth to violence and entering into conspiracy with the enemies of the country.

Shabir Shah was given statutory bail by the Patiala House Court in 2017 in a PMLA case, but he was again arrested and lodged at Tihar Jail.

Presently, heading a separatist outfit called Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabir Ahmad Shah is also part of Syed Ali Geelani’s Hurriyat conference and has reportedly accumulated huge wealth over a period of 29 years of militancy in Kashmir through various sources, including the Hawala channels, the official sources said.