Reservation system disadvantageous to Kashmiris, says Sajad Lone

Srinagar: In his address to the Assembly on Thursday, Sajad Lone, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) President and MLA from Handwara, highlighted the growing marginalization of Kashmiri-speaking residents due to what he described as a deeply inequitable reservation system.

In a statement released by the party, Lone presented a data-driven argument showing the systematic decline in the representation of Kashmiri speakers in prestigious positions, asserting that the current reservation framework is creating a form of “social disempowerment” for the community.

“The overall mental makeup of schools and children has gone through a lot of turmoil. Kashmiri-speaking people form a distinct ethnic group, and we are seeing that with every passing day, in every exam, fewer of them are making it — not because they are incompetent, but because their entry space is being choked,” he emphasized in the Assembly.

Presenting statistics, Lone revealed a concerning trend in Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) recruitment. According to his data, Kashmiri representation in KAS selections has declined sharply over recent years — constituting only 19 percent of successful candidates in 2023, down from 25 percent in 2022 and 17 percent in 2021.

Also Read Article 370 case one of the biggest challenges facing the institution of judiciary: Sajad Lone

Moreover, he explained how the current reservation system, which covers approximately 60 per cent of available positions, disproportionately affects Kashmir. “Eight percent is for Scheduled Castes, but in Kashmir, there are no SCs. So it is an additional burden on us,” he highlighted a key structural imbalance.

Similarly, regarding Scheduled Tribes, Lone pointed out that 40 percent of ST reservation benefits go to Jammu and 60 percent to Kashmir, creating what he described as a situation where “Jammu comes under reservation, and Kashmiri speakers come under open merit.”

Lone painted a stark picture of Kashmir’s future if the current system persists. “I must ask you to put a hand on your heart and tell us — if you return here in 20 years, how many KAS officers will be Kashmiri-speaking in this secretariat?” he questioned.

He extended this concern to medical education, asking whether Kashmir’s current top doctors would have even secured admission to Government Medical Colleges under the present system. Lone proposed a comprehensive strategy to address what he termed a systematic injustice, calling for region-wise rationalization of reservation quotas.

Looking toward the newly elected government, he expressed hope that they would address the concerns of the Kashmiri-speaking ethnic group based on merit, calling the issue “generational” in its importance.