J&K police officers parade theft accused with garland of shoes

In a disturbing incident, a man accused of robbery was paraded half-naked through the streets with a garland of shoes around his neck, by J&K police officers.

A video of the incident showing the accused, reportedly under the influence of drugs, was forced to sit atop a police vehicle while loudspeakers announced his alleged crime, has emerged on social media platforms.

Bakshi Nagar Police in Jammu have arrested a suspected thief and turned the incident into a public spectacle by placing a garland of shoes around his neck and making him sit on the bonnet of their official vehicle. Instead of following standard procedure and placing him inside… pic.twitter.com/zEJt81qG6N — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) June 24, 2025

Local reports stated that the accused, the man had allegedly stole Rs 40,000 from an attendant who was buying medicines for his sick relative, at Jammu’s Bakshi Nagar. The attendant filed a police complaint with the Bakshi Nagar police station.

Station head officer (SHO), Azad Manhas, the suspect was traced to a hospital, where he allegedly attacked another person with a knife while attempting to flee. Locals helped police apprehend him.

However, instead of going through a legal process, police officers tied the man’s hands and a garland of footwear was put around around his neck. He was then paraded on the bonnet of a police vehicle, with onlookers joining police in raising slogans against him.

Taking cognizance of the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, admitted the officers’ behaviour was “unprofessional” and “unbecoming of a disciplined force.”

A preliminary inquiry has been ordered.

This is the second such incident involving Jammu police this month. On June 11, three individuals involved in a shooting were allegedly beaten in public by police officers.

National convener of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, wrote on social media, “Police are not mobs. They are the custodians of law. The duty of an SHO is to investigate, not adjudicate. This kind of medieval vigilantism erodes public trust and delegitimises law enforcement.”

He further pointed out that the incident violates Supreme Court guidelines against public humiliation and custodial torture.