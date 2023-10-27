JK: Security forces kill 5 LeT terrorists along LoC, respond ‘befittingly’ to Pak firing at IB

Jammu: Security forces on Thursday killed five LeT terrorists making an infiltration bid across the LoC in Kupwara district and responded befittingly to unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians were injured as the Pakistani troops targeted five Indian posts along the IB in the Arnia and R S Pura sectors at night, a senior official said.

The ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector came hours after a joint operation by police and the Army along the Line of Control in the Machhil sector of Kupwara.

The senior BSF official said the Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at the Indian posts around 8 pm and Indian troops retaliated “befittingly”.

The injured jawan was shifted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, he said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on intermittently.

Senior BSF officers were rushing to the spot, officials said.

According to sources, Pakistan Rangers also fired mortar shells on civilian areas, triggering panic among the border population. Some of the areas that reportedly came under fire include Arnia, Suchtgarh, Sia, Jabowal and Treva.

In the Machhil sector operation, five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed as security forces foiled their infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK series rifles and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of the gunfight, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said five terrorists have been killed in the operation so far.

“Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in the Machhil sector of Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, five terrorists were neutralised,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the joint party launched the operation during the intervening night of October 25-26 at the Sardari Nar area along the LoC.

“Besides, multiple ambushes were laid by the joint teams along the LoC. Today, the joint team observed the movement of terrorists in the thick dense forests of the area who taking advantage of the difficult terrain infiltrated our side. Employing meticulous tactics, the terrorists were intercepted who fired indiscriminately upon the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the elimination of five unidentified terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the spokesperson said.

He said the identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details if any will be shared accordingly,” the spokesperson added.

While officials maintain that infiltration attempts have come down significantly, attempts by terrorists to sneak into Indian territory have continued this year.

Two terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid four days ago in the Uri sector. A total of 11 infiltrators were shot dead in June – four of them in the Macchil sector and five in the nearby Jumagund area of the Keran sector.