J&K: Terrorists fire at army vehicle, encounter starts in Akhnoor

Jammu: Terrorists tried to ambush an army vehicle on Monday in Jammu & Kashmir’s Akhnoor area in Jammu district. Subsequently, an encounter started there.

Officials said that terrorists fired at an army vehicle in the Battal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district on Monday morning.

“The ambush attempt by the terrorists failed, after which a cordon operation was started in the area. Firings have now started between the terrorists and the security forces. All exit points of the terrorists have been sealed,” officials said.

“Reinforcements have been rushed to the area,” officials added.

Following orders from their handlers across the border, terrorists have increased their activities in J&K following the peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Last Thursday, terrorists attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg, killing two army soldiers and two civilian porters. Another soldier injured in this attack succumbed to critical injuries the next day, taking the toll of people killed in Botapathri attack to five.

Botapathri attack on an army vehicle happened in a usually militancy-free area of the Valley. Gulmarg and its upper reaches like Botapathri are thronged by tourists and the place has been a choice destination of nature lovers.

On October 20, terrorists attacked a private infrastructure company’s workers’ camp in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

In that attack carried out by two terrorists, seven people were killed including six non-local workers and a Kashmiri doctor.

The attack was carried out on innocent, unarmed workers engaged in building a tunnel at Z-Morh on Srinagar-Leh national highway. Once completed, the tunnel will make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road and also make the tourist resort of Sonamarg an all-season destination.

The tunnel from Z-Morh to Sonamarg will help boost the local economy and also generate employment for the local youth.