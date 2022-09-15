J&K to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday as public holiday

The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th September 2022 10:12 pm IST
Maharaja Hari Singh

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary on September 23 as a public holiday. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, an official statement said on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members, head of the J&K transport union, among others, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

“The government has taken a decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s rich legacy,” Sinha said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Centre stalling three new airports in Bengal, says Mamata

Pertinently, on the direction of the L-G, a four-member committee was constituted by the UT administration earlier this year to examine the public demand regarding declaring Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary as public holiday.

Hari Singh (1895-1961) was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button