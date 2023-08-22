JNTU Engineering College in Adilabad: Telangana govt issues official orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday passed official orders on its decision to establish a Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Engineering College in Adilabad.

The decision was made official through G.O.Ms.No. 67 which also informed that the orders regarding the courses, staff, and budget will be issued separately.

“The Registrar, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and the Secretary, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad shall take further necessary action accordingly,” the order further read.