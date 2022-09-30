JNTU Hyderabad introduces new evaluation system for B Tech students

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has introduced a new evaluation system for B Tech students.

As per Regulation 22, the university has brought in the Continuous Internal Evaluation (CIE) tests, from the new academic year 2022-23. Students will be graded based on their performance in the CIE and assignments. The CIE will carry 40 marks, whereas the end-semester exam will carry 60 marks.

Earlier, the CIE consisted of 25 marks and the end semester exam carried 75 exams. As part of the CIE for theory subjects, students will have two mid-term examinations with each comprising part-A (objective/quiz paper) for 10 marks, and part B (descriptive paper) for 15 marks. Students must secure 35 percent i.e., nine marks out of 25 marks from an average of two mid-term examinations.

Also Read Telangana govt reserves 85 percent of B-Category medical seats for locals

The CIE consists of a new assessment in the form of viva-voce, a power-point presentation, a poster presentation, or a case study on a topic in the subject concerned carrying 10 marks has been included in the mid-term examinations.

As part of the end-semester exam, students will take up Part A for 10 marks and Part B for 50 marks. As for practical subjects, out of 40 marks for internal evaluation, 10 marks each are allocated to write up on daily experiments, viva-voce, or tutorials along with case studies or applications, poster presentations, internal practical exams, and laboratory projects.

As part of the end Semester exams 60 marks will be divided into 10 marks for the write-up, 15 for the experiment, 15 for evaluation of results, 10 marks for presentation, and 10 marks for viva-voce.