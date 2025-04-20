JNTU to send TG EAPCET results directly to students’ mobiles

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, announced on Sunday, April 20, that this year’s TG EAPCET results will be sent directly to candidates’ registered mobile numbers.

Until now, students had to log in to the university’s website to access their results, which was always hampered by slow servers and technical glitches. JNTU-Hyderabad will now deliver performance and rank details via SMS.

The detailed scorecard will still be available for download at https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Hall tickets released

Meanwhile, hall tickets for the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream have been released, while those for the Engineering stream will be available from April 22.

This year, hall tickets will come with a QR code that links to Google Maps, helping candidates easily locate and navigate to their exam centres. Once scanned, the code shows the route, distance, and estimated travel time.

The entrance exams are scheduled from April 29 to May 4. The Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on April 29 and 30, while the Engineering stream will take place on May 2, 3, and 4. Results are expected to be announced within 10 days of the final exam.

The deadline to apply with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is April 24.