JNU associate professor alleges attack by gang, teachers’ body demands action

New Delhi: A Jawaharlal Nehru University associate professor on Tuesday alleged that he was “attacked” by a gang of six to seven men near RK Puram Marg last week.

Dr Saitya Brata Das of the Centre for English Studies has lodged a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station.

A senior police officer said, “We have received the complaint and are looking into the matter.”

Reacting to the alleged incident, the varsity’s teachers’ body has demanded the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration extend all support to Das and actively put pressure on Delhi Police to ensure that action against the criminal gang.

Narrating the incident to PTI, Das said a motorcycle rammed into his car from behind at a traffic signal in RK Puram on the afternoon of Saturday (January 14) and he was immediately surrounded by a group of six to seven men.

“I was coming from DPS RK Puram on Palam Marg and stopped at the red light at Vasant Vihar (under the flyover near Vasant Vihar depot) around 3.20 pm. A motorcycle suddenly banged into my car from behind and I saw a man falling down,” he told PTI.

“I was shocked to see a motorcycle bang a car when the car is at a red light. Suddenly, out of nowhere, six more people surrounded my car, asked me to get out of my car and demanded money. I immediately recalled the fake accident incident with my colleague at JNU Sharad Bhaviskar a few months back.

“I did not wait for the green signal and immediately drove fast and entered JNU. I stopped at the main gate to tell the security guards to call the police,” he added.

Das was referring to an incident involving JNU Assistant Professor Sharad Baviskar, who was allegedly held hostage for several hours by a group of people and subjected to physical assault, threats and extortion following a traffic altercation last June.

Das went on to allege that the gang followed him to the varsity’s North Gate and, in the presence of JNU security, surrounded his car in an attempt to get him to come out.

They kept kicking the car and threatened to burn it, he alleged.

Das said the gang allegedly obtained his phone number from JNU security and harassed him with threats and extortion demands for the rest of the night.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said it was utterly dismayed at the state of law and order in Delhi.

“The entire JNU community stands in full solidarity with Dr Saitya Brata Das, who has been subjected to this intensely traumatising experience, and share his anguish and outrage at this vicious and premeditated attack,” the teachers’ body said.

“The JNUTA demands the university administration at the highest levels extends all support to Dr Saitya Brata Das, and actively puts pressure on Delhi Police to ensure that action is taken against the criminal gang behind this attack,” it added.