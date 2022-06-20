JNU professor abducted after traffic dispute, robbed of Rs 60K

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faculty member alleged that he was assaulted and abducted by a group of people following a traffic dispute on June 18 (Saturday) in the national capital.

Sharad Baviskar, an assistant professor at the Centre for French and Francophone Studies at JNU, narrated his ordeal in a Facebook post.

According to Sharad, on the night of June 18, he was on his way back to the campus when he got into an argument with a group of men over a traffic issue.

After arguing with the men, Sharad asked them to accompany him to the police station so that the dispute could be settled down. Suddenly the men assaulted him and forcibly abducted him, Sharad claimed.

“Suffered a trauma! had to hand over my car, my purse and my person as they were many! My credit card is stolen! My fault was that the goons didn’t like JNU. They all claimed to be Modi supporters! They called me anti-national! Somehow managed to reach JNU after an ordeal! I have no faith in the system,” Sharad’s Facebook post said.

Sharad also alleged that he was confined to a place for three hours and verbally assaulted and financially exploited. The accused took around Rs 60,000/- from him. He was let go after three hours.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) released a statement in support of the junior professor. “The university administration should take up the issue with the police in all sincerity and guarantee him safety and security,” the release stated.

(With inputs from ANI)