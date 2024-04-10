Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga play out a twisted in ‘Joker’ trailer

Los Angeles: The makers of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ have dropped the trailer of the film, giving a glimpse of their dark romance and much more.

The first trailer for ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, where Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck and conspires with Lady Gaga as the equally twisted Harley Quinn.

The dark trailer begins at Arkham Asylum, where Joker is locked up at the end of the first film, as Arthur Fleck has a deranged “meet cute” with another patient, Gaga’s Harley Quinn, reports variety.com.

After their encounter, the two plan to break out of their straitjackets and take on the world. They are then seen on the streets of Gotham, where they manically dance and twirl around the city.

“I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” Harley Quinn, who mimes shooting herself in the head with a finger gun, tells Joker.

The first film served as an origin story for the Joker. In the sequel, he takes his act on the road and performs on all kinds of stages, with Harley Quinn as his demented muse.

“I’ll tell you what’s changed,” Joker says in the trailer. “I’m not alone anymore.”

Director Todd Phillips debuted the footage at CinemaCon, the annual convention for movie theater owners. Although the original 2019 ‘Joker’ was billed as a “one-off”, Phillips said he and Phoenix always talked about making a sequel.