Job fair: 20+ companies to recruit 3000 candidates on May 30 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: More than 20 companies are going to recruit over 3500 candidates at a job fair that is scheduled to be organized by Leonine Consulting Services & The Siasat Daily in association with the Nizam college.

The mega job fair will be held at Nizam College Campus, Auditorium, Centenary Block, LB Stadium Rd, Gun Foundry, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad on May 30, Monday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Both freshers and candidates with experienced who have finished tenth, intermediate, degree, B.Ed, B.Tech-B.E, M.B.A, Diploma, and PG’s can apply for jobs at the fair.

According to the director of Leonine consulting service Syed Khaleel Uddin, Absyz, Altimetrik, Deloitte-HNC, Highnoon Consulting services, Reliance retails, Jio Mart, GTM, Goto Market, Just Dial, Value Format, Reliance Pharma, IFS, Insight International, Regalix, AGS Groups, Spencer’s, Masqati, Tech M, Galaxy College, Neo Slate, HH11 Groups, VGFS, EC-Council Companies Participating in the mega job event.

“This job fair ceremony will be organized with the aim of advertising different companies & their respective vision. Their contribution will be highlighted on our platform. Directors, partners, and the Human Resource team of different companies are called to participate and will share their perspectives with one another and find and select eligible candidates”, he added.



For more details, interested candidates can contact 8142761734 or email at syed@leonineservices.com.