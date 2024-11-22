Job fair in Hyderabad to recruit pharmacists on Nov 26

Hyderabad: A job fair is being organized on Tuesday, November 26, by Apollo Pharmacy in collaboration with the employment bureau of Osmania University in Hyderabad to recruit 100 pharmacists and assistant pharmacists.

Details of job fair in Hyderabad

The event will take place at the employment bureau office located opposite Osmania University and Arts College starting at 11 am.

Eligible candidates who have completed D Pharmacy, B Pharmacy, or M Pharmacy and are within the age group of 18 to 35 years, are invited to attend the job fair in Hyderabad.

The available posts will offer salaries ranging from Rs 14,800 to Rs 25,000, based on qualifications and experience.

For more details, interested candidates can contact the Human Resources (HR) department 82476 56356.

Candidates are advised to bring photocopies of their educational qualification certificates and attend the Job Mela in Hyderabad physically, as online interviews will not be conducted.

Earlier, on November 9 a free job fair was organised at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally.

At the job fair, more than 60 companies from across Hyderabad were present, offering on-the-spot appointment letters to shortlisted candidates. Some companies even provided work-from-home options for eligible candidates.

The job fair featured a wide range of positions across various industries, including IT, Banking, Logistics, Software, Nursing, Automobiles, Pharmacy, Teaching, Marketing, Hotel Management, Sales, Driving, Digital Marketing, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Accounts, and both voice and non-voice jobs.

The job fair was organized by social activist Mannan Khan and received support from RR Charitable Trust, Red Rose Mart, and Wiiz Fashion India.