Job fair in Telangana: 35 companies to offer 2000 positions

Hyderabad: The Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) is going to organise a job fair, where 35 companies plan to recruit qualified youngsters. The companies are expected to offer an estimated 1500-2000 jobs.

The event will take place at Quadrant Technologies in Manikonda, Warangal.

Eligibility for job fair in Telangana

As per the eligibility criteria for the job fair, interested candidates must have at least one of the following educational qualifications.

B.Tech M.Tech MBA MCA Pharmacy Degree.

Additionally, candidates’ passed out year must be 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024.

Participating companies

In the job fair which is a golden opportunity for Telangana students, 35 companies are going to participate. They include

Tech Mahindra Genpact Quadrant Technologies Thrymr Software Kaara One Stop Tata Strive Apollo MedSkills Varun Motors Pvt. Ltd., V3Tech Solutions.

To sign up for the job fair, scan the provided QR code.

Interviews are scheduled between 9 am and 5 pm on December 18.