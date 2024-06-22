Job opportunities for Indian expats at embassy in Riyadh: Know details here

Riyadh: If you are looking for a job in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), there’s an opportunity for you. The embassy of India in Riyadh has invited applications from Indian expatriates for posts of clerk and daftary.
Those who are 35 years of age and over can apply for this job, and the deadline for applying is Sunday, June 30.
Eligibility criteria and pay scale
Clerk
- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University
- Proficiency in the use of computers
- Good command on spoken and written English
- Working knowledge in Arabic.
The pay scale for the post would be 4000-120-5800-174-7540-226-9800 Saudi Riyals.
Application form for the post of clerk can be downloaded from here.
Daftary
- Matriculation or equivalent degree from a recognized board
- Knowledge of English
- Working knowledge in Arabic is highly desirable.
The pay scale for the post would be 2400-72-3480-104-4520-136-5880 Saudi Riyals.
Application form for daftary post can be downloaded from here.
Selection process
- Short listing of applications
- A written test; involving objective and subjective questions;
- Candidates who qualify the written test will be called for typing test and Interview.
Documents
- Applications should be submitted online along with copies of academic certificates & mark sheets, documents showing experience/any special training course attended