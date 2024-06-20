Saudi Arabia: How to obtain Haj completion certificate online

A total of 1,833,164 Haj pilgrims participated in the Islamic ritual this year.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 7:32 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: How to obtain Haj completion certificate online
Mist dispensers douse Muslim pilgrims at the base of Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat during the climax of the Haj pilgrimage on Saturday, June 15. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims can now obtain a Haj completion certificate for the year through the Nusuk application.

The ministry emphasized that this certificate would serve as a meaningful and cherished souvenir for pilgrims who have completed their spiritual journey this year 1445 AH-2024.

Also Read
68 Indians among 1,081 Haj pilgrims die due to heatstroke in Makkah

Haj pilgrims can easily obtain their certificates by following steps on the recently updated Nusuk app.

MS Education Academy

Steps to get the certificate

  • Download Nusuk app
  • Navigate to the home page
  • Go to card services
  • Click on the “Issuing Haj completion certificate” icon
  • Select your preferred design
  • Download the certificate design
  • Finally click on “Issue certificate.”

A total of 1,833,164 Haj pilgrims participated in the Islamic ritual this year, including 1,611,310 who came from outside the Kingdom and 221,854 citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2024 7:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button