Saudi Arabia: How to obtain Haj completion certificate online

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims can now obtain a Haj completion certificate for the year through the Nusuk application.
The ministry emphasized that this certificate would serve as a meaningful and cherished souvenir for pilgrims who have completed their spiritual journey this year 1445 AH-2024.
Haj pilgrims can easily obtain their certificates by following steps on the recently updated Nusuk app.
Steps to get the certificate
- Download Nusuk app
- Navigate to the home page
- Go to card services
- Click on the “Issuing Haj completion certificate” icon
- Select your preferred design
- Download the certificate design
- Finally click on “Issue certificate.”
A total of 1,833,164 Haj pilgrims participated in the Islamic ritual this year, including 1,611,310 who came from outside the Kingdom and 221,854 citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.