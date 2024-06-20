Saudi Arabia: How to obtain Haj completion certificate online

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims can now obtain a Haj completion certificate for the year through the Nusuk application.

The ministry emphasized that this certificate would serve as a meaningful and cherished souvenir for pilgrims who have completed their spiritual journey this year 1445 AH-2024.

Haj pilgrims can easily obtain their certificates by following steps on the recently updated Nusuk app.

Steps to get the certificate

Download Nusuk app

Navigate to the home page

Go to card services

Click on the “Issuing Haj completion certificate” icon

Select your preferred design

Download the certificate design

Finally click on “Issue certificate.”

A total of 1,833,164 Haj pilgrims participated in the Islamic ritual this year, including 1,611,310 who came from outside the Kingdom and 221,854 citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.