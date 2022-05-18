Jobs in Dubai: Emirates airline is hiring; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates airlines on Tuesday announced a major recruitment drive to hire cabin crew from around the world.

Emirates is now hiring people from 30 cities across the globe until June 2022.

In October 2021, Emirates airlines planned to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months in response to the easing of COVID-19 regulations around the world.

In this latest drive, the Emirates team will travel from Australia to the UK. They will also visit dozens of European cities, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis, and Bahrain.

“There’s no more exciting airline than Emirates for anyone interested in a flying career, and we’ve received tremendous interest since we began our recruitment drive for cabin crew in November,” said Emirates group’s executive vice president for human resources, Abdulaziz Al Ali.

“While parts of the application process are done online, we always make the effort to meet our candidates in person whenever we can, and that is why our talent acquisition team is doing a whirlwind 30-city tour over the next 6 weeks to assess prospective candidates.”

Here are the details

Who can apply for Emirates cabin crew position?

More than a year’s experience in hospitality and customer service, and must be a high-school graduate

Positive attitude and the natural ability to provide excellent service in a team environment, dealing with people from many cultures

Fluent in written and spoken English

At least 160 cm tall and can reach 212 cm while standing on tiptoes, to enable you to reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types

New candidates will be based in Dubai and will need to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

No visible tattoos while you’re in Emirates cabin crew uniform

Recruitment process

Complete a short application form

If successful, you’ll complete an online English test and video interview

If shortlisted, you’ll complete the full application and sign the relevant declarations

If picked for the last stage of the selection process, you’ll be invited to a short face-to-face interview

Payscale

Emirates airlines offer a 4,260 Dirham (Rs 89,938) monthly basic salary, plus 61.25 Dirham (Rs 1,293) per hour flying pay (based on an average of 80-100 hours a month) which takes the average total pay to around 9,770 Dirham (Rs 2,06,266) as a starting salary for its employees.

Once the cabin crew is hired, they will undergo eight weeks of training at the Emirates Aviation College.

Interested candidates can read more about the Emirates cabin crew role, and apply online at the Emirates website.