Jobseekers detained amid protest at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several job seekers who gathered at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 12 were detained for protesting and attempting to enter the premises, demanding that the Congress government fulfil its promise of filling vacancies in various departments.

Protestors gathered at the Gandhi Bhavan to submit petitions to the authorities. Some of the protestors, while being detained, asked, “We are here only to submit our petitions to the government. Why are we being detained?”

Several jobseekers who gathered at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 12 were detained for protesting.



Protestors gathered at the Gandhi Bhavan to submit petitions to the authorities. Some of the protestors while being detained said, "We are here only to submit… pic.twitter.com/Ao4wt2AInj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 12, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad: Excess water flow from Himayatsagar floods ORR

Videos circulating on Social media showed the security personnel forcefully pushing the job seekers into detention vehicles. Earlier on Tuesday, heavy security was deployed at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally in the anticipation of a protest.