Joe Biden sends ‘private message’ to Iran after strikes on Yemen

The statement was issued following the US and UK air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in southern Yemen on Thursday and Friday

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2024 8:51 pm IST
Joe Biden sents 'private message' to Iran after strikes on Yemen
US President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said that the United States (US) has delivered a private message to Iran about its support for Houthis in targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Biden’s statement came on Saturday, January 13, during a tour of a coffee shop in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Also Read
US carries out fresh strikes against Houthis in Yemen

In response to a reporter asking whether he had any message for Iran in light of the attacks, Biden stated, “I’ve already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything.”

MS Education Academy

“We will make sure we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior along with our allies,” he added.

Also Read
US, UK trying to turn Red Sea into ‘sea of blood’, says Erdogan

Biden denied any proxy war with Iran, stating that Iran does not want a war with the US.

He defended strikes by warplanes, US Navy destroyers, and submarines, claiming no civilian casualties and citing their success as another reason.

The statement was issued following the US and UK’s air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in southern Yemen on Thursday, January 11, and Friday, January 12.

The strikes were triggered by Houthi attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea.

The strikes resulted in five deaths and six injuries, according to the Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2024 8:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button