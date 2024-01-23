Jolt to YSR Congress Party as another MP quits

Amaravati: In another jolt to Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of forthcoming elections, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday resigned from the party as well as the MP post.

He announced that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party and from Lok Sabha membership in view of the recent developments in the party.

Devarayalu said a situation of uncertainty had set in into YSRCP and clarified that he was not responsible for the same. He also noted that the party was mulling to field some other leader as the candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Recalling that he was elected with a huge majority in the previous election, he claimed that he did his best for the development of the constituency.

He is the third MP of the ruling party to announce exit in the last 15 days. He is likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Earlier, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry had quit the party.

Balashowry has announced his decision to join Jana Sena Party of actor politician Pawan Kalyan.

The changes made by YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the in-charges of Parliament and Assembly constituencies have triggered a spate of resignations from the ruling party.

Simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha are likely to be held in April-May.

In 2019, YSRCP had bagged 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.