Jordan denies losing contact with diplomat in Kazakhstan

Amman: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected reports circulated by several news outlets regarding losing contact with one of the diplomats at the country’s Embassy in Kazakhstan amid the unrest in the latter country.

Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul confirmed that the ministry was following up on the developments taking place in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry was able to contact the embassy staff and Jordanian expatriates in Kazakhstan through various means of communication, Al-Foul said.

He added that international telephone communications are experiencing interruptions due to the current condition.

The spokesperson expressed his astonishment at the circulation of misleading information, calling on the media to verify the accuracy and ensure the credibility of information before it was published.