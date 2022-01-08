Turkey’s flag carrier to evacuate personnel from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has been witnessing massive unrest sparked on January 2 by dissatisfaction with surging fuel prices.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th January 2022 2:37 pm IST
Turkey's flag carrier to evacuate personnel from Kazakhstan
Almaty: A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. Local news reports said police dispersed a demonstration of about a thousand people Tuesday night in Almaty and that some demonstrators were detained. AP/PTI

Ankara: Turkish Airlines will evacuate 75 flight personnel from Kazakhstan’s Almaty city amid the ongoing unrest, the flag carrier announced.

The carrier said in a statement that a special flight would bring the flight attendants and employees of other Turkish airline companies stuck in Almaty to Istanbul, reports Xinhua news agency.

“A Turkish Airlines plane will take off Istanbul tonight after getting the necessary permissions” and is expected to arrive with the crews onboard on Saturday afternoon, it noted.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, the flag carrier has also been evaluating all the evacuation opportunities for the carrier’s six flight attendants who have been currently in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan, according to the statement.

Following the adverse developments in Kazakhstan, Turkish Airlines cancelled its flights to the country until January 9.

Also Read
Russia-led alliance sending peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

The unrest escalated on Wednesday, with protesters storming the main government building in Almaty, setting police vehicles on fire, and attacking the regional branch of the ruling Nur Otan party.

Till date, 12 law enforcement officers have been killed and more than 1,000 people were injured across Kazakhstan with almost 400 of them hospitalised as a result of the violent protests.

The Interior Ministry has claimed that 2,298 protesters have also been detained.

The mounting unrest prompted the Kazakh government to seek help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which has decided to deploy peacekeeping forces to the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button